WordPress Foundation Donates $100,000 to Internet Archive

On October 17th, 2024, the WordPress Foundation Board of Directors made the unanimous decision to make a contribution of $100,000 to the Internet Archive. The WordPress Foundation has long supported the work of the Internet Archive.

The work this organization does to preserve the Internet, ensures that students, researchers, journalists, librarians, and curious citizens around the globe have access to our digital cultural heritage for many years to come.

The Board of Directors is hopeful that this donation will make a significant impact, given the recent challenges faced by the organization.