2023 Annual Report

WordPress community programs enjoyed a banner year in 2023 – seeing significant growth after the slowdown caused by COVID in previous years.

Below you’ll find information on the WordPress Foundation’s new programs supporting charity hackathons and open source education around the world. We also report on established programs like the WordCamp conference series and the WordPress meetup chapter program, which are both supported by the WordPress Foundation’s subsidiary, WordPress Community Support, PBC.

WordPress Foundation Programs

Our programs were reintroduced in 2023 and we expect to see continued growth in 2024

64

Attendees

6

Open Source Workshops

2

do_action Hackathons

WordPress Community Support Programs

WordPress Meetups in 2024

748

Meetup Groups

+72 since 2022

3,869

Meetup Events

+765 since 2022

581,425

Members

5,242 NEW members

Top 10 Meetup Countries

1,588

USA

375

Spain

208

Germany

199

India

173

Japan

103

Italy

94

UK

78

Canada

58

Indonesia

58

Costa Rica

WordCamps in 2024

76

WordCamps

up from 27 in 2022

24,335

Attendees

up from 11,460 in 2022

$565,970

Ticket Sales (USD)

avg. ticket cost of $21.70

890

Organizers

832 unique, 89 first timers

1715

Speakers

1421 unique, 146 first time

32.7%

Female Speakers

up from 28.5% in 2022

WordCamps were held in 34 Countries around the world

It’s been a great 2023 and we look forward to an even better 2024.

If you’d like join our group of amazing donors in supporting educational programs like charity hackathons and open source educational events we’d be incredibly grateful.

