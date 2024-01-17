2023 Annual Report

WordPress community programs enjoyed a banner year in 2023 – seeing significant growth after the slowdown caused by COVID in previous years.

Below you’ll find information on the WordPress Foundation’s new programs supporting charity hackathons and open source education around the world. We also report on established programs like the WordCamp conference series and the WordPress meetup chapter program, which are both supported by the WordPress Foundation’s subsidiary, WordPress Community Support, PBC.

WordPress Foundation Programs Our programs were reintroduced in 2023 and we expect to see continued growth in 2024 64 Attendees

6 Open Source Workshops 2 do_action Hackathons

WordPress Community Support Programs

WordPress Meetups in 2024

748 Meetup Groups +72 since 2022 3,869 Meetup Events +765 since 2022 581,425 Members 5,242 NEW members

Top 10 Meetup Countries 1,588 USA 375 Spain 208 Germany 199 India 173 Japan 103 Italy 94 UK 78 Canada 58 Indonesia 58 Costa Rica

WordCamps in 2024 76 WordCamps up from 27 in 2022 24,335 Attendees up from 11,460 in 2022 $565,970 Ticket Sales (USD) avg. ticket cost of $21.70 890 Organizers 832 unique, 89 first timers 1715 Speakers 1421 unique, 146 first time 32.7% Female Speakers up from 28.5% in 2022 WordCamps were held in 34 Countries around the world

It’s been a great 2023 and we look forward to an even better 2024.

