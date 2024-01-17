2023 Annual Report

WordPress community programs enjoyed a banner year in 2023 – seeing significant growth after the slowdown caused by COVID in previous years.
Below you’ll find information on the WordPress Foundation’s new programs supporting charity hackathons and open source education around the world. We also report on established programs like the WordCamp conference series and the WordPress meetup chapter program, which are both supported by the WordPress Foundation’s subsidiary, WordPress Community Support, PBC.
WordPress Foundation Programs
Our programs were reintroduced in 2023 and we expect to see continued growth in 2024
64
Attendees
6
Open Source Workshops
WordPress Community Support Programs
WordPress Meetups in 2024
748
Meetup Groups
+72 since 2022
3,869
Meetup Events
+765 since 2022
581,425
Members
5,242 NEW members
Top 10 Meetup Countries
1,588
USA
375
Spain
208
Germany
199
India
173
Japan
103
Italy
94
UK
78
Canada
58
Indonesia
58
Costa Rica
WordCamps in 2024
76
WordCamps
up from 27 in 2022
24,335
Attendees
up from 11,460 in 2022
$565,970
Ticket Sales (USD)
avg. ticket cost of $21.70
890
Organizers
832 unique, 89 first timers
1715
Speakers
1421 unique, 146 first time
32.7%
Female Speakers
up from 28.5% in 2022
WordCamps were held in 34 Countries around the world
It’s been a great 2023 and we look forward to an even better 2024.
If you’d like join our group of amazing donors in supporting educational programs like charity hackathons and open source educational events we’d be incredibly grateful.
You can choose to donate annually:
Or make a one-time donation in the amount of your choosing:
Donors who sign up for any of the four annual subscription plans listed above will be included on our new Donors page, and enjoy the warm feeling of helping support education programs about WordPress and open source.