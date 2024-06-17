In 2023, the WordPress Foundation and its subsidiary, WordPress Community Support, PBC, provided support and guidance for a total of 65 WordCamps, 4 WordPress Events, 1 Community Summit, and over 736 meetup group events organized by volunteers in communities all over the world. There were 6 WordCamp events held in the US and 63 WordCamps and WordPress Events held outside the US.

In 2016, the WordPress Foundation created a subsidiary, organized as a public benefit corporation ((a for-profit entity that voluntarily meets higher standards of transparency, accountability, and performance), to provide a fiscal entity to support organizers of WordPress community events. This B-corp is named WordPress Community Support. We’ll report on both entities’ 2023 financials on this page.

WordPress Foundation

WordPress Foundation’s total revenue was $26,438, with donations making up all of this amount.

Expenses for the WordPress Foundation totaled $2,437. The largest expense of 2023 was Dues & Subscriptions totaling $1,029.

WordPress Community Support, PBC

The total revenue of the Foundation’s subsidiary B-corp, WordPress Community Support, was $4,108,124:

Sponsorship Income: $3,605,226 (88% of total revenue)

Ticket Sales $502,898 (12% of total revenue)

Expenses for WordPress Community Support, PBC totaled $4,275,813, as detailed below:

WordCamp expenditures: $3,922,735 (92% of total expenses)

Meetup expenditures: $232,481 (5% of total expenses) Total Meetup.com dues: $220,133 Total Meetup Venue rental & exp: $12,348

Operations: $120,597 (3% of total expenses)

As is common with events, the highest categories of expenses were Venue Rental and Food & Beverage. The total amount expended for Venue Rentals in 2023 was $1,111,335 (26% of total expenses), and for Food & Beverage the total spend was $1,197,854 (28% of total expenses).

WordPress Community Support also supported the publishing of 1,262 videos in 2023 from WordCamps to WordPress.tv, with the help of various production companies who assisted with editing.

Video Processing or Videography: $71,815

Major operational expenses for WPCS included: